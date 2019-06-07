Serious question: Is it possible to dislike N'Golo Kante?

Sure, maybe you've bemoaned his brilliance when he's dominated the team you support, but you can't help loving the Frenchman at the heart of Chelsea's midfield.

Not only is he one of the finest players in the Premier League, he's also one of the most humble human beings in the professional game and that has earned him plenty of love from fans.

You only need to hear stories of him crashing his Mini Cooper - an unassuming motor to start with - and simply not bothering to fix it, to understand why people have taken him to heart.

Kante first made his name at Leicester City, joining the club as a rather unknown signing and leaving just one season later as the subject of great interest across European football.

Legion of Honour medal winner

The Frenchman put pen to paper on a deal with Chelsea and victories in the Premier League, FA Cup and now the Europa League have maintained his streak of trophies.

That's not to mention the fact Kante claimed a World Cup winner's medal amidst all of this, playing a crucial role in the French team that went all the way in Russia.

So, that's the well-publicised part and the achievements for which Kante was recently awarded the Legion of Honour medal from French President Emmanuel Macron.

Kante's journey to the top

However, what makes Kante such an inspirational character are the trials and tribulations he faced on the way to becoming one of the best players in the world.

Kante faced tough times throughout his upbringing - losing his father at the age of 11 and working as a litter picker in order to help provide for his family.

He would eventually break into the world of football, but he started at the very bottom and worked his way up from the ninth division of the French game with JS Suresnes.

Four years after starting out, Kante eventually reached the third division and would finally make his Ligue 1 debut with Caen in the 2014-15 season.

Just because Kante had made his breakthrough in the beautiful game, however, it didn't mean that his tough journey was over and tragedy struck just before the 2018 World Cup.

The player's brother Niama passed away from a cardiac arrest just a few weeks before the tournament in Russia, which Kante would complete with the trophy in his hands.

Given how hard Kante has worked throughout his entire life, it wouldn't surprise us if the memory of his brother drove him to success during France's second win.

So, with the 28-year-old now collecting the highest civic honour in France, it underlines one of the most inspiring journeys in modern football. We can all learn something from Kante.

