Spain dismantled Faroe Islands on Friday night in their Euro 2020 qualifying tie, which ended 4-1 to La Furia Roja.

The Spaniards took the lead after just five minutes when Sergio Ramos headed home a corner from Santi Cazorla.

And they were 2-0 up 14 minutes later.

Jesus Navas had acres of space down the right wing and he coolly rolled his shot past Teitur Gestsson to double Spain's lead.

But the home side fought back and halved the deficit on the half-hour mark.

Faroe Islands won a corner of their own and Klaemint Olsen showed good reactions to divert the ball past Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the net.

But their joy did not last long - with Spain restoring their two-goal advantage just a few minutes later as Gestsson put the ball in his own net.

And Jose Gaya struck in the second half to ensure Spain won by a comfortable three goal margin.

It was a special night for Ramos.

The Real Madrid defender not only scored, but he also created history on the night.

Ramos has now broken the world record for the most wins in international football by a player.

It was Ramos' 164th appearance in a Spain shirt and his 122nd win.

He has broken the record that was previously held by his former teammate and compatriot, Iker Casillas.

Xavi has won the third most games with 100, closely followed by Andres Iniesta who has been victorious 96 times on the international stage.

The only current player that can realistically catch Ramos is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been on the winning team on 92 occasions with Portugal.

But, at 34, time is running out for the Juventus forward and it's likely that Ramos will hold on to his record for many years to come.

That win for Spain mean they are top of Group F with two victories from two games and are two points clear of Sweden.

Ramos has the chance to win his 123rd game for his country and help them extend their lead in their group when they play Sweden on Monday night.