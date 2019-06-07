WWE went to Saudi Arabia for the first time in 2019 for Super ShowDown, in what was their third event in their financially-beneficial 10-year deal.

We've already had Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, and the Saudi fans would get to see the likes of Undertaker, Triple H and even Goldberg perform in-front of them - more on the latter later.

Lets see what happened during the four-hour bonanza.

The Usos v The Revival

If you take 50/50 booking into consideration, logic would have The Usos being victorious after The Revival's win on Raw a few weeks back.

That logic proved to be correct, and it fit really well with Dawson and Wilder playing the classic heel tag team and the Samoan brothers being the well-loved babyfaces.

Jimmy and Jey finished Wilder off with a double Superkick for the win to kick the show off, and the crowd proved really hot.

Winners: The Usos

Seth Rollins [c] v Baron Corbin - Universal Championship

Rollins knew that Brock Lesnar was lurking in the shadows but he had another problem to contend with as Baron Corbin challenged for his Universal Championship.

Too much arguing with the referee proved to be Corbin's downfall, as Rollins rolled him up for the win and to retain his title.

That wasn't the end of it though.

Lesnar came to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract after Corbin blindsided Rollins post-match, but a slip from Heyman as he got in the ring saw Rollins low-blow Lesnar and then brutalize the Beast Incarnate with a steel chair.

That means Lesnar still had his briefcase and Rollins could breathe a little longer.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Finn Balor [c] v Andrade - Intercontinental Championship

He couldn't appear for a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar but The Demon was available for action in Saudi Arabia against Andrade.

And it was a successful title defence for Balor, and his opponent was missing his greatest weapon - Zelina Vega - which may have contributed to the loss.

The main takeaway though was that Balor's demon paint almost completely melted off due to the heat in Jeddah.

Winner: Finn Balor

Roman Reigns v Shane McMahon

No-one gave Shane McMahon a chance in hell of defeating Reigns, but with an insurance policy at ringside, he did have a slight chance.

It looked as though Reigns had McMahon at his disposal in the middle of the ring, but things would turn.

Due to the assistance of Drew McIntyre, Shane-o-Mac became the first man to pin Reigns in a one-on-one match since Bobby Lashley last July.

Best in the world indeed.

Winner: Shane McMahon

Lars Sullivan v The Lucha House Party - One-on-three Handicap Match

Many expected Sullivan to systematically destroy Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in his main roster debut match.

He did to a degree, but he didn't pick up a pinfall win, instead the trio were disqualified when they ignored the tag rules and all beat up the 'Freak'.

Lars would get the last laugh though as he destroyed all three men outside the ring.

Winner: Lars Sullivan [by disqualification]

Randy Orton v Triple H

The mentor met the protege once again, this time in the Middle East, and to be fair the fans ate this match up in its entirety.

It was a very slow and methodical match for the most part, but the last 10 minutes it came to life after both men kicked out of each others finishers.

After The Game got himself into a fit of rage outside of the ring, dropping Orton three times back-first onto the announce table, he teased hitting The Viper with his old Punt manoeuvre, but his attack was reversed into a second RKO for an Orton victory.

Winner: Randy Orton

Braun Strowman v Bobby Lashley

A short feud based on muscle and power was seemingly ended by Strowman.

The crowd didn't really know how to react to this one as there wasn't much excitement to get vocal about.

It wasn't a long match, but it was Braun who picked up the victory after two Powerslams.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Kofi Kingston [c] v Dolph Ziggler - WWE Championship

Ziggler returned to the ring after a five-month absence and surprisingly got a WWE Championship shot straight away against Kofi.

The Show-Off tried to take Xavier Woods out of the equation outside the ring but Woods ended up assisting Kingston, who won via a Trouble In Paradise.

Many predicted that Brock Lesnar may cash-in during or after this match but nothing came of it and Kofi left Saudi Arabia with the belt over his shoulder.

Ziggler though did request another shot at the title inside a Steel Cage, so watch out for that one happening.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

50-Man Battle Royal

50 of the best unused WWE talents were thrown into one reinforced ring in Saudi Arabia for the largest Battle Royal in history.

As the numbers dwindled, one man stood out, and that was the one who many WWE fans wouldn't know of - Mansoor.

A Saudi wrestler signed to NXT, Mansoor outlasted everyone and eliminated Elias last to a huge reaction, then cut a promo following the match.

Winner: Mansoor

Goldberg v The Undertaker

Two icons would meet in a one-on-one for the first time ever, in a match that was probably coming 15 years too late.

The Saudi fans were still visibly excited for it though, but as soon as Goldberg started bleeding a few minutes into the match, things started to go wrong.

Towards the end of the match, Goldberg botched a Jackhammer and then a set-up for hitting a Tombstone Piledriver on Taker, and after a sloppy Chokeslam, The Deadman finished the match for the win.

He looked visibly annoyed post-match though, perhaps because he was made to look silly.

Winner: The Undertaker