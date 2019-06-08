Chelsea suffered a huge blow on Friday night.

The news was confirmed that Eden Hazard had officially left the club.

Real Madrid announced they had agreed a deal to sign Hazard from Chelsea, for a fee that could exceed £150m.

The Belgian winger has agreed a five-year contract and will be presented as a Real player on June 13.

"Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date," he wrote on Facebook, per the BBC.

"I hope you understand I had to pursue my next chapter, just as each and every one of you should when you have the chance to pursue your dreams.

"Now it's in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other club."

Replacing Hazard will be no mean feat. As one of the best players in the world, there are very few that could fill the void left by his departure.

But Chelsea may not have the chance to sign a replacement anyway, given they are currently set to serve a transfer ban.

And there was more bad news for Chelsea on Friday night.

Reports have emerged that Maurizio Sarri is set to leave the club and sign a three-year contract with Juventus.

According to the Guardian, an agreement with Chelsea was made on Friday that means Sarri is free to join the Italian giants.

Juventus are not expecting to pay a fee for the Italian manager.

Sarri leaves the club having guided Chelsea to the Europa League title and a third place finish in the Premier League.

He will return to the Serie A having spent just one season in England.

Sarri's successor will have a huge job on their hands as they look to build on the success from this campaign.

Frank Lampard has been widely touted to be Sarri's replacement.

But the Guardian report that Max Allegri, Nuno Espírito Santo, Javia Gracía, Laurent Blanc are also all in the running.

