Virgil van Dijk and Raheem Sterling have had a mini rivalry this season.

Both players were standout performers for their clubs.

Raheem Sterling scored 25 times this season for Manchester City, while Virgil van Dijk was a rock at the back for LIverpool.

Sterling got one over the Dutch centre-back as Man City held on to win the Premier League title, beating Liverpool by a single point.

But Van Dijk beat Sterling to the individual accolades though, with the Liverpool man winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

They met once again last night as England took on the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

Despite England going 1-0 up, Ronald Koeman's side battled back and eventually prevailed 3-1.

Sterling and Van Dijk were involved in a long-running battle throughout the 120 minutes.

And that was encapsulated by an episode in the 74th minute.

A video has done the rounds on social media where Sterling won the ball back from Van Dijk, only for the Dutch centre-back to catch him up and send him flying seconds later.

Watch it below:

That challenge, combined with England going 3-1 down, seemed to infuriate Sterling.

And he actually got his revenge on Van Dijk later on in the game.

In the 119th minute and with the game over, Sterling came charging towards Van Dijk and completely flattened him.

Watch it below:

It looked as if he zero intention to go for the ball and instead just wanted to get some revenge.

The two have had some previous, as well.

In the Champions League quarter-final between Liverpool and Manchester City last season, Sterling attempted to antagonise Van Dijk by holding onto his leg.

The Dutchman, who was understandably not very happy, got up with Sterling on his back, sending his opponent sprawling.

The English winger's boot then caught Van Dijk in the head, infuriating Van Dijk further.

Watch it below:

The next time they play is going to be very interesting indeed...