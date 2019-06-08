It's been on the cards for some time now, but Eden Hazard is finally a Real Madrid player.

Chelsea fans weren't surprised to see the news break on Friday night and instead can now assess their options going into their first season without him in seven years.

Club director Marina Granovskaia explained in a statement: “He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with.

“Although it is with sadness we say goodbye to Eden and we made it absolutely clear to him the club wished him to stay, we respect the decision he has made to take on a new challenge in a different country and follow his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid.

“The memories he leaves us with will not fade. He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously.

Hazard waves goodbye to Chelsea

"We look forward to welcoming him back to Stamford Bridge in the future.”

The Blues signed him as one of world football's most exciting prospects in 2012, but even the most optimistic Chelsea fan couldn't have predicted his influence on Stamford Bridge.

Hazard can now safely be considered one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen as well as one of the true Chelsea greats.

Looking back through his statistics

Across 352 appearances, the 23rd most in the club's history, Hazard scored on 110 occasions - a total that only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard can top in the modern era.

And it's the same pair of Chelsea legends that narrowly oust Hazard for goal contributions, with his cumulative Premier League total of 139 earning him the club's bronze medal.

His trophy record is also an impressive one having captured two Premier League titles, as many Europa League crowns, one FA Cup title and a single League Cup triumph.

Hazard collected the PFA Player of the Year award for his exploits in the 2014-15 season, while also procuring the equivalent Chelsea accolade on a record four occasions.

It seems that Hazard was also keen to finish on a high, beating Lionel Messi and Jadon Sancho to amass the most goal and assists combined in European football this season.

And by scoring 21 times throughout the campaign, Hazard surpassed his tally from the 2014-15 season to bow out of west London on his most prolific year yet.

Not only that, but his final ever game for Chelsea saw him deliver a masterclass, becoming the first player in over 20 years to score a brace for an English club in a European final.

Do you think Hazard should be considered a Chelsea great? Have your say in the comments section below.