Lionel Messi scored twice within the space of a minute on Friday night as Argentina beat Nicaragua 5-1 in an international friendly.

Messi, who is targeting Copa America glory this summer to finally win a major trophy with his country, opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a classic solo effort.

Sixty seconds later the Barcelona man added a second from a rebound before goals from Lautaro Martinez (2) and Roberto Pereyra made it 5-0.

Nicaragua did score a consolation through Juan Barrera from the penalty spot, but on the whole it was a convincing display from Argentina.

Lionel Scaloni's men are currently second favourites with bookmakers to win the Copa America, with hosts Brazil tipped to come out on top.

Much will depend on how Messi performs, though Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has vowed to help his Argentina teammate achieve his dream.

"Hopefully one day it happens," said Aguero in a recent press conference. "It's his (Messi's) dream and everyone's dream.

"I put myself in his place and I want to try to do my best for him to lift the Copa America. It's been a long time that he comes here and he suffers. I also suffer.

"We know what he can bring and the rest have to be mentally prepared not to fail."

Messi heads into the Copa America in stunning form following a season where he scored 36 goals in La Liga and 51 in all competitions.

His goal to break the deadlock against Nicaragua was typical Lionel Messi as he collected the ball just outside the box, skipped past three defenders - two fell over - and produced a finish.

Not exactly the best defending or goalkeeping from Nicaragua's players, but take nothing away from Messi, who has forged a career out of scoring solo goals like the one above.

His Argentina teammates will just pray he's able to carry his form into the Copa America, which starts next weekend.