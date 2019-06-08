Tennis

.

The best moments from day 13 at the French Open

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Johanna Konta’s hopes of winning a first Grand Slam title ended with a 7-5, 7-6 loss to Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova in the French Open semi-finals.

Vondrousova will take on Ashleigh Barty in the final, with the Australian eighth seed winning a wild match 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 against 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova.

Rafael Nadal got the better of his old rival Roger Federer once again at Roland Garros in extremely windy conditions. And the weather brought an early end to play, meaning Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem must complete their semi-final on Saturday.

Tweet of the Day

Brit in a Final

Konta’s title hopes may be over, but Britain does have a French Open finalist in wheelchair star Gordon Reid.

The Scot has had a tough time in singles since winning two Grand Slam titles and Paralympic gold in 2016. After beating top seed Shingo Kunieda in the last four, he will take on Gustavo Fernandez in the final.

Mixed Doubles Final

The mixed doubles final did not have its usual stage

Konta and Vondrousova were not the only players to be sent out to Court Simonne Mathieu. The mixed doubles final, which had been scheduled for Thursday on Philippe Chatrier, was also played on Roland Garros’ third stadium, with Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan defeating Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowsku 6-1, 7-6.

What's Up Next?

Barty and Vondrousova will take centre stage for the women’s final on Saturday, with both bidding to win a first Grand Slam singles title.

Before that, the second men’s semi-final will be decided as Djokovic tries to come back from a break down in the third set against Thiem, who leads 6-2, 3-6, 3-1.

Reid flies the British flag, with the Scot aiming to claim a third Grand Slam singles title.

Topics:
French Open
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again