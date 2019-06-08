NBA

.

Kawhi Leonard puts Toronto Raptors on the brink of maiden NBA title

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Toronto Raptors are just one win away from clinching their first NBA title in franchise history after beating the Golden State Warriors 105-92.

Kawhi Leonard hit 36 points to help the Raptors extend their lead to 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Serge Ibaka also impressed, scoring 20 points in 22 minutes as the side clawed their way back after falling behind by as much as 11 points in the first half.

A decisive third quarter saw Toronto outscore the Warriors 37-21, including 17 points from Leonard alone.

Two jumpers from the 27-year-old in the final seconds of the quarter gave the Raptors a 12-point lead heading into the final 12 minutes, and the side remained ahead for the rest of the game.

Klay Thompson led the way for the Warriors with 28 points, including six three-pointers, while Stephen Curry added 27 points.

The fifth game of the series is set to take place in Toronto on Monday.

Topics:
Serge Ibaka
Kawhi Leonard
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry
Toronto Raptors
Golden State Warriors
NBA

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again