Zinedine Zidane isn't messing around in his first summer transfer window back at Real Madrid.

Since returning to the manager's post in March, the Frenchman has made it clear he wants complete control over his squad.

Real massively struggled last season under Julen Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari, not to mention without Cristiano Ronaldo, so there's a big job to be done.

New signings are a must and Zidane has wasted no time by bringing in Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard.

Hazard is the most recent addition to Real's squad and the Belgian - whose move could be worth around £130m - is the world-class player they've been crying out for.

Real's supposed star names have flattered to deceive over the past year and Hazard, 28, is widely regarded as the third best player in the world behind Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

It's expected that Hazard will slot straight into his favoured left wing position, which means there's going to be a shake-up going forward for Real.

Jovic's arrival for €65m has also raised doubt over Karim Benzema's future as Real's first-choice striker.

So, how might Los Blancos' starting XI look for the 2019/20 campaign with their four new signings? We've taken a look.

GK - THIBAUT COURTOIS

RB - DANI CARVAJAL

CB - SERGIO RAMOS

CB - RAPHAEL VARANE

LB - MARCELO

CDM - CASEMIRO

CM - LUKA MODRIC

CM - TONI KROOS

RW - VINICIUS JUNIOR

ST - LUKA JOVIC

LW - EDEN HAZARD

Unfortunately there's no room for Rodrygo and Militao at the moment, but at 18 and 21 years old respectively they're both young and will undoubtedly be given plenty of game time by Zidane.

While Rodrygo offers another option out wide, Militao is a solid centre-back who will challenge Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane for starting places.

Gareth Bale's omission is largely a result of his future in Spain being so uncertain, but Vinicius Junior has showed in spells that he's ready to make the step up.

As for Benzema, the 31-year-old may have scored 21 goals in La Liga last season, yet Jovic represents a younger and more exciting option up front.