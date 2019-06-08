Hosts France kicked off the 2019 Women’s World Cup with a brilliant 4-0 victory against South Korea on Friday.

Goals from Eugenie Le Sommer, Wendie Renard (2) and Amandine Henry handed France, among the favourites to win the tournament, the win.

The 45,261 fans packed inside the Parc des Princes were treated to a superb display from Corinne Diacre’s side.

There’s every chance that France will become the second host nation to lift the trophy if they continue to play at this level.

But the United States, Germany and England will provide stiff competition.

This year’s tournament represents a huge leap forward for women’s football.

The £24 million awarded to participating teams is double the amount at the 2015 World Cup.

More than 10m watched opening game in France

And the BBC reported on Thursday that a total of 950,000 tickets have been sold for the tournament so far.

Meanwhile, the viewing figures in France show the strength of the support for the host nation.

France’s win over South Korea was broadcast on TF1, who reported that almost 10 million watched the game.

The total number jumps to more than 10 million when Canal+ viewers are considered.

828,000 tuned in on Canal+.

So the viewing figures on TF1 and Canal+ were 10.6 million.

Both public and cable television are showing the tournament in France, ensuring plenty of coverage.

The rise to more than 10 million comes after France’s friendly against China week before the World Cup drew an audience of 1.2 million.

That’s a huge jump. It represents how big the tournament is.

It's worth pointing out that the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham on BT Sport had 11.3m viewing figures.

Per BBC Sport’s Anna Thompson, the peak audience for BBC’s broadcast of the opening game was 2.9 million.

Not only is the prize money up but the women’s tournament also features VAR.

The system was used on Friday, although it came at France’s cost.

Griedge Mbock Bathy thought she had scored France’s second goal in the 27th minute, but her effort was ruled out after VAR determined she was offside.

England, managed by Phil Neville, get their campaign underway against Scotland on Sunday.