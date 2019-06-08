French football's governing body, LFP, are proposing a plan to reduce ticket prices for away supporters in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 next season.

The idea is to cap away ticket prices in the top-flight to just €10 per person, roughly £8.78.

That fee is considerably lower than the English Premier League, which currently caps away tickets at £30.

For Ligue 2, the price would be half of that of Ligue 1 at €5.

It's a great plan in an age where football is dominated by profit and where fans across the globe are having to resort to watching more games on television than in the flesh.

But have a guess which team in Ligue 1 is opposed to the plan? You guessed it, Paris Saint-Germain.

As reported by L'Equipe, Thomas Tuchel's side are the only member of the division's 20 teams who are not on board with the the plan to benefit supporters across the country.

It's not like they're the richest club in France or anything...

If PSG fail to get on board with the plan, they should hang their heads in shame.

While they are the most marketable and watched team in Ligue 1, what difference does a few thousand euros make to them in the scheme of things?

If they can splash hundreds of millions of euros on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, while paying both enormous salaries, they can surely help out supporters.

They've even offered Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt an enormous €15m-per-year salary and are prepared to pay €90m for the Dutch centre-back, which we reported on HERE.

Think you can afford to lose a bit on tickets, guys.