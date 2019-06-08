Football

Paris Saint-Germain are not on board with LFP's plan.

PSG are the only Ligue 1 club against charging away fans just €10 for a ticket

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

French football's governing body, LFP, are proposing a plan to reduce ticket prices for away supporters in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 next season.

The idea is to cap away ticket prices in the top-flight to just €10 per person, roughly £8.78.

That fee is considerably lower than the English Premier League, which currently caps away tickets at £30.

For Ligue 2, the price would be half of that of Ligue 1 at €5.

It's a great plan in an age where football is dominated by profit and where fans across the globe are having to resort to watching more games on television than in the flesh.

But have a guess which team in Ligue 1 is opposed to the plan? You guessed it, Paris Saint-Germain.

As reported by L'Equipe, Thomas Tuchel's side are the only member of the division's 20 teams who are not on board with the the plan to benefit supporters across the country.

It's not like they're the richest club in France or anything...

If PSG fail to get on board with the plan, they should hang their heads in shame.

While they are the most marketable and watched team in Ligue 1, what difference does a few thousand euros make to them in the scheme of things?

Mbappe & Neymar

If they can splash hundreds of millions of euros on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, while paying both enormous salaries, they can surely help out supporters.

They've even offered Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt an enormous €15m-per-year salary and are prepared to pay €90m for the Dutch centre-back, which we reported on HERE.

Think you can afford to lose a bit on tickets, guys.

Topics:
Football
Kylian Mbappe
France Football
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again