A lot of excuses have been made for Anthony Joshua's shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York last weekend.

Unconfirmed rumours claim the 29-year-old was knocked out in sparring and that he suffered a panic attack before the fight.

It's also been suggested that Eddie Hearn - who has denied all of the rumours - made Joshua fight against his father's wishes, hence their altercation in the ring afterwards.

Jet lag has even been used to try and explain AJ's poor performance at Madison Square Garden, though that seems unlikely.

Credit where it's due, Joshua has come out and insisted that Ruiz Jr was simply the better man on the night - which he was.

Ruiz Jr exposed his weaknesses and sent him to the canvas four times. AJ also tried to finish the fight too quickly after producing a knockdown of his own in the third round.

Boxing fans who watched the fight noticed that Joshua didn't look right from the moment he entered the ring.

He seemed uncharacteristically vacant and after round six he even turned round to his trainer, Rob McCracken, and said: "Why am I feeling like this?"

Corner cam footage has now emerged from the fight and it clearly shows McCracken's instructions to AJ at the end of each round.

McCracken - who has come under fire since the defeat - actually got a lot of his tactics spot on, but Joshua didn't take them on board.

Listen to their various conversations in the video below.

Joshua's failure to carry out McCracken's instructions sealed his fate and now he must try to win back his belts when he rematches Ruiz Jr later this year.

There's a lot of work to be done between now and then.