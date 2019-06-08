It could be a long summer ahead for Unai Emery and Arsenal.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the Champions League after falling to Chelsea in the final of the Europa League and now reports are circulating that Emery will have only £40 million to spend on new players.

Fans are rightly concerned.

However, one positive to come out of the last few weeks has been the clubs new kit deal with Adidas.

The German manufacturer released the first images of the Gunners new home strip a few weeks ago and it is an absolute beauty.

The three red stripes on the shoulder provide a welcome change after a few years of bland Puma efforts.

On top of that, Adidas also released images of a lovely, retro-inspired away kit which had Gunners fans drooling.

The predominantly yellow strip harks back to one of the most famous days in Gunners history after a similar strip was worn the day they snatched league glory from Liverpool in 1989.

Now, it seems that Adidas have scored a hat-trick after leaked images of Arsenal’s third kit started doing the rounds on social media.

After the incredible response to the stunning home and away kit release, fans may have been anticipating a bit of a stinker for the third kit.

However, Adidas only went and upped their game.

Lovely, lovely stuff.

Of all the kits to have been released so far, there is no doubt that Arsenal’s selection is the best of the lot.

While they may continue to struggle on-field, at least they will look good doing it.

And who knows? Maybe this kit will even inspire this likes of Mesut Ozil to do a bit more running.

The folks on the terraces at the Emirates can only hope.