Novak Djokovic has cut a rather frustrated figure over the last 24 hours at the French Open.

His semi-final against Dominic Thiem had to be postponed yesterday afternoon due to heavy winds and rain in Paris, meaning the pair had to return to court today to finish their match.

The game was left at one set apiece, with Thiem up a break in the third, and it was the Austrian who secured the third set earlier today.

The duo are still currently playing as of this article, and it's all tied up at two sets each, with Djokovic winning the fourth and taking it to a final set decider.

However, the Serbian's mood hasn't improved overnight, and that was on full show earlier during the third set.

Djokovic got himself involved in a heated exchange with chair umpire Jaume Campistol, and was more than happy to berate the official.

The 32-year-old was handed a warning from Campistol for going over the shot clock as he served to stay in the second set against Thiem.

He then requested the umpire to not call out the score so early to give himself more time before serving.

Djokovic: "Can you tell me why you keep calling the score one second after the point is finished.

Umpire Campistol: “It is the standard procedure Novak. The rule is 25 seconds.

Djokovic: “Have you ever played tennis?

Umpire Campistol: “Yes

Djokovic: “You’ve played tennis right. So you know how it is in this situation. 5-6, long point, crowd still clapping. You know how it is right. Ok great.

“Well done man. Well done. You made yourself a name. You made yourself recognisable. You will get all the credit after this."

Safe to say Djokovic wasn't impressed with the chair umpire, and was more than happy to let everyone know about it.