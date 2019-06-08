Luis Suarez made his return last night for Uruguay vs Panama in a comfortable 3-0 win for men in sky blue.

Goals from Maximiliano Gomez, Federico Valverde and Suarez himself capped off a perfect tune-up game for the whole team and their talisman.

Suarez missed the final few games of the season with Barcelona after requiring surgery on an on-going knee issue.

Due to the fact that Barca have no one to really fill in for the fiery South American, he starts and completes 90 minutes in virtually every game.

Eventually, his body was going to break down.

A prolonged break may have done Suarez the world of good and Barca fans noticed that the 32-year-old looked in great physical shape when he came on for Uruguay.

There is certainly a noticeable difference in those pictures.

While it would be ridiculous to label Suarez 'fat' in the one on the left with Barca, he certainly looks like he's carrying an extra bit of weight.

But for Uruguay, he looks like the Suarez of old.

He also produced a classic free-kick to top off a very successful comeback ahead of this summer's Copa America in Brazil.

SUAREZ'S BEAUTIFUL FREE-KICK

If Suarez rediscovers his best form, Uruguay will be one of the hot favourites to win the whole tournament.

Hosts Brazil are the current favourites, despite the fact Neymar will miss the whole thing due to an ankle injury.

Colombia, Argentina and Chile will also be considered among the favourites in what promises to be an enthralling tournament.

If the footballing gods are kind to us, they'll pit Suarez against his club teammate and close friend Lionel Messi in the latter rounds of the tournament, just for the narrative.