Virgil van Dijk’s 2018/19 season has been absolutely incredible.

The Liverpool centre-back became the first defender since John Terry in 2005 to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

He added the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award to his collection and was also named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Victory in the Champions League final was the perfect way for Van Dijk to cap the season for Liverpool.

But the 27-year-old wasn’t given any time to recover from his club excursions, quickly turning his attentions towards helping the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

Ronald Koeman’s side booked their place in the final with a 3-1 win against England on Thursday, with Portugal now lying in wait.

It means we will be treated to a meeting between two of the best players in the world: Van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo gets a shot at Van Dijk

Van Dijk has played against some incredible players this season, and his final test in the 2018/19 campaign comes in the form of the Juventus and Portugal star.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Raheem Sterling are just some of the players to have faced Van Dijk this season.

And. incredibly, not one of them has been able to dribble past him.

Now, it’s Ronaldo’s turn.

Getting past Van Dijk has proven to be an impossible task for some of the game’s very best, but Ronaldo has been backed to do so by international teammate Jose Fonte.

“It is not easy, but no one is unbeatable,” Fonte, who played with Van Dijk at Southampton, said, per the Evening Standard.

“It is an incredible stat, isn't it? If there is someone, Cristiano is one of them.”

You’re not going to want to miss this one.