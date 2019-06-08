Jose Enrique may never find himself being described as a ‘world-beater’.

The Spanish left-back did, however, did play for some massive clubs in Liverpool and Newcastle and was rather a handy player to have around.

While he never set the Premier League alight, Enrique was a good honest footballer and a top professional.

He served his various clubs brilliantly and always put the teams needs before his own.

It’s no wonder he is remembered so fondly on the Kop, even if he wasn’t the most talented footballer to take to the hallowed Anfield turf.

He spent five years on Merseyside, making 99 appearances and winning one trophy while playing a part in that mad dash towards an unlikely Premier League title in 2013/14.

Sadly, his career was cut short due to a debilitating knee injury before, in early 2018, the heart-breaking news emerged that he was battling a rare form of cancer as well.

Enrique’s steely determination came to the fore though and, after 11 months and a massive surgery to remove a brain tumour, he jubilantly announced that he was cancer free.

It was a fantastic moment for the Spaniard who defiantly claimed that it was only “Onwards and upwards” from that point moving forward.

And boy did he mean it.

After two turbulent years since making his retirement, Enrique defeated all the odds to return to the football field after making an appearance for the Liverpool Legends against Borussia Dortmund.

Enrique was brought on after 23 minutes during the exhibition match in Hong Kong and lasted the rest of the game.

Brilliant news.

Liverpool’s old guard went on to beat Dortmund 3-2 thanks to a double from Salif Diao and a second-half penalty from Kop icon Robbie Fowler.

While Enrique may not have contributed to the scoresheet, the fact that he was even on the field was wonderful to see.

Onwards and upwards, Jose.