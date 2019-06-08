Gareth Bale had a season to forget at Real Madrid.

Injuries once again plagued the Welshman's campaign, and even when he was available he failed to make a real impact.

In 29 La Liga appearances - 21 of which were starts - Bale scored only scored eight goals and assisted a further three. In the Champions League he scored three and assisted two.

Considering Bale once commanded a world-record fee and is widely regarded as world-class, you'd expect a lot more.

Bale was expected to be the man to step up in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence after the Portuguese moved to Juventus last year, but he didn't.

It's resulted in Zinedine Zidane wanting to sell Bale this summer, with recent reports suggesting Manchester United are interested and a swap deal for Paul Pogba is in the works.

In the meantime, Bale will be trying to help Wales reach next year's European Championships in two qualifiers.

Saturday's game against Croatia saw Ryan Giggs' side go 1-0 down early on, though Bale produced a pretty special moment with 10 minutes played.

Bale is renowned for having a massive throw and he produced a 'throw-in through ball' just inside Croatia's half to play Harry Wilson in behind.

Wilson failed to beat the goalkeeper, but it would have been a pretty incredible assist from Bale had it led to a goal.

That's one way to create a goalscoring chance.

One of Bale's feet was off the ground as he took the throw-in, so there was a suspicion of a foul, but take nothing away from the effort.