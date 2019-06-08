Tennis

Novak Djokovic crashes out of French Open in five-set epic against Dominic Thiem

Novak Djokovic has been knocked out of the French Open by Austrian Dominic Thiem.

The Serbian fell short in a five-set thriller (2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 5-7), which had to be finished off this afternoon due to stormy weather in France throughout yesterday.

Heavy winds and rain spells meant both semi-finals were heavily impacted, but it was the latter game that suffered the most, getting postponed and having to be resumed today.

The second men's semi-final restarted today with the game all square at one set apiece, but in the third, it was Thiem who got the early break.

He continued that form into today's action, taking the third set 7-5.

Djokovic did, however, get himself back into the game, winning the fourth 7-5, but it was Thiem who got over the line, taking the fifth and final set.

Thiem is now set to play in only his second Grand Slam final, and it will be Rafael Nadal he faces; the man who defeated him in his previous final appearance.

Nadal and Thiem was also last year's French Open final, and despite the Austrian being tipped to dethrone the King of Clay, it was the Spaniard who got the job done in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

Despite Thiem's growing reputation on clay, a lot of people are already suggesting the final is already done and dusted, with Nadal having an extra day's rest due to the conditions in Paris over the past 24 hours.

Both finalists should have had today off, but because Djokovic vs Thiem was postponed, it meant the Austrian had to play another two and a half sets today, whereas Nadal has recovered from his own semi-final against Roger Federer.

Topics:
French Open
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

