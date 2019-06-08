Super ShowDown's main event match of The Undertaker vs Goldberg yesterday gave a clear indication that WWE needs to allow both icons to ride off into the retirement sunset.

Despite knowing both superstars are well past their primes, WWE fans were disappointed in the match quality of The Deadman vs the WCW icon as it was filled with botches and errors.

The match ended when The Undertaker hit Goldberg with a very ugly chokeslam and pinned him for the three count. Taker looked visibly annoyed with the quality of the match afterward as well.

This frustration appears to have carried over to Instagram, as The Phenom liked a comment on a WWE post which urged the company to allow him to retire.

The comment said: “Can you please stop bringing Undertaker back now? Jesus Christ after everything he’s done for the company just let him retire in peace. Literally, the match was terrible because those guys are in their 50’s, they can’t compete at main event level anymore.

"You saw how Undertaker was struggling to stand after just 5 minutes, and Goldberg was too weak to even pull off a jackhammer. Just let them live out the rest of their days in peace, or they’ll end up getting seriously hurt.”

The Undertaker agreed with the statement the WWE fan made and liked the comment as a result.

Fans will now wonder if either The Undertaker or Goldberg will step inside the ring again for another match, especially in the case of The Deadman as his last few performances inside the squared circle have been difficult to watch.

Super ShowDown's main event was a reminder that he is in his mid-50s and shouldn't be wrestling against fellow veteran superstars who can't help carry a match in important spots that are at a high risk of injury.

The Undertaker struggled to perform his iconic Tombstone Piledriver on Goldberg and, as a result, he dropped him hard on his head in the middle of the ring.

The Phenom hasn't produced a decent match in a few years now, but WWE keeps bringing him back due to the attention he attracts.

However, The Undertaker himself should now be putting his health first by refusing to wrestle again for WWE. He puts himself and his opponents at risk every time he steps in the ring as he can't perform to the same standard he used to.

If WWE is wise, they would allow The Deadman to finally rest in peace. If The Undertaker is smart, he would refuse any future WWE offers to wrestle again, no matter how much money they offer.