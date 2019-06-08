Football

What a signing Alisson Becker has proven to be for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp splashed the cash on the Brazilian stopper after Loris Karius’ calamitous performance in the 2018 Champions League final.

Roma were loathed to see their imperious gloveman go and made sure Liverpool paid a hefty price for his services.

The Anfield side eventually coughed up £68 million for the 26-year-old and he has been worth every penny.

Along with the man mountain that is Virgil van Dijk, Alisson has transformed Liverpool from one of the dodgiest defences in England to one of the most feared in the world.

He won the Golden Glove in his first season at the club - keeping 21 clean sheets - while his man-of-the-match performance in the recent Champions League final helped his new club lift their sixth European Cup.

He is adored on the Kop and looks set to play a part in what could be one of the most exciting periods in Liverpool’s illustrious history.

Now that the dust is beginning to settle on a remarkable season, Alisson’s attention will turn to national duty as he prepares for the Copa America in Brazil.

However, Alisson managed to find some time in the midst of his helter-skelter schedule to take part in BT Sports “Perfect Player” series.

Current players are asked to construct their perfect player using different aspects of other players - both past and present -that they have played with during their careers.

Alisson recently joined in the fun and his picks are hard to fault.

For technique, he unsurprisingly went for former Brazilian captain Neymar.

For leadership, he could look no further than recently retired Roma legend Daniele De Rossi.

When it came to the ‘work rate’ section of the clip, the Brazilian simply had to go with Liverpool’s James Milner.

He then picked Marcelo’s left foot and Francesco Totti’s right.

Finally, he was left with pace.

Considering the number of speedy players Alisson has played with it wouldn’t have been an easy choice.

He sprung for Mohamed Salah in the end, with whom he has shared the dressing room at both Liverpool and Roma.

  • De Rossi’s leadership
  • Neymar’s technique
  • Milner’s work rate
  • Marcelo’s left foot
  • Totti’s right foot
  • Salah’s speed

What a player that would be.

