Liverpool are being heavily linked with a move for exciting Lille winger Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian burst onto the scene in France during 2018/19 and is on the radar of most of Europe's elite.

In his 38 Ligue 1 games, Pepe scored 22 goals and assisted 11 more from the right-wing, with Lille going on to finish second and qualify for the Champions League.

Sadly, they will be unable to keep ahold of their talisman, especially as his sale could bring the club a fee of £70m or over.

Despite Liverpool's brilliant season in 2018/19, it's obvious that the squad needs some new stellar additions.

If either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane were to pick up long-term injuries, the Reds don't really have a player to replace either of them.

Xherdan Shaqiri could do a job, but Pepe would be much more suited to filling in for the pair.

And according to trusted RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, Liverpool are 'well placed' to sign the 24-year-old ahead of Bayern Munich.

But according to Christian Falk, who specialises in all things Bayern, the reason Liverpool are in pole-position is because the Bundesliga champions don't really rate Pepe.

Niko Kovac's side would prefer to sign either Leroy Sane or Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, despite the latter being currently sidelined with a ruptured Achilles.

Are we sure Bayern have been watching the right guy here?

Aside from Kylian Mbappe, Pepe was the attacking star of the French top-flight in 2018/19.

The last man to be as prolific for Lille in Ligue 1 was a guy called Eden Hazard and look how he turned out.

Liverpool could seriously benefit from some odd scouting from Bayern...