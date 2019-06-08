Manuel Neuer suffered a few injury issues this season but he still made 38 appearances as Bayern Munich retained the Bundesliga and also won the DfB-Pokal (German Cup).

For years, the German was the undoubted best goalkeeper in world football but many people have doubted him since multiple foot fractures limited him to just four games in 2017-18.

He returned from that hellish year at last year's World Cup, and when he was injured, the likes of David de Gea, Jan Oblak and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all emerged as world-class stars.

That said, Neuer made two phenomenal saves for Bayern in the 3-0 cup final win over RB Leipzig and he's consistently shown that his ball-playing skills are still right up there.

Neuer captained his country to a 2-0 win at Belarus on Saturday night and redefined the word bravery with a ridiculous moment which ended with him leaving an opposition player on the turf.

Neuer remains Germany's first-choice under Low

With Ter Stegen not in the squad, starting Neuer ahead of Kevin Trapp and club teammate Sven Ulreich was an easy decision for Germany coach Joachim Low.

The 2014 World Cup winners won thanks to goals from Leroy Sane and Marco Reus, but with the score at 1-0, Neuer produced a pretty incredible piece of play.

Neuer channels his inner Messi v Belarus

A through pass led to a chase for the ball between Neuer and Yuri Kovalev, and even though the 'keeper didn't get to it first, he put the forward off balance and forced him wide.

Instead of running back to his goal (like a normal human being), the 33-year-old continued his hunt for possession and followed Kovalev out to the corner flag.

It was there that Neuer managed to regain the ball, hold off the Belarus forward with some neat touches before ending him with a deadly final Cruyff turn.

Check out Neuer's antics below:

Whether you think that Neuer is still the best all-round goalkeeper in the world or not, no one can question his confidence or ability when he has to sweeper-keep.

After all, let's not forget that Lionel Messi and Cristiano didn't exist, the Bayern and Germany skipper would have won the 2014 Ballon d'Or award.

