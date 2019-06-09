Football

Pogba was bemoaned by United fans for large periods of the 2018-19 season..

Real Madrid have entered talks to sign Man Utd's Paul Pogba for £150 million

Real Madrid seriously mean business this summer.

After keeping their wallets shut after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last season, they endured an incredibly difficult 2018-19 campaign and are ready to splash the cash once again.

The transfer window has barely been open for a month and Real have already bought Rodrygo Goes, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Eden Hazard for hefty sums of money.

It seems Los Blancos are determined to right the wrongs of last season and apparently returning to their 'Galacticos' approach is the strategy of choice.

However, there is one more name that continues to be mentioned with a Real Madrid transfer and it comes in the form of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Debate over Paul Pogba

The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with an Old Trafford move this summer and after all the drama he's caused at the club, it wouldn't be surprising if they decided to cut ties.

Aside from a brief renaissance upon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival, United fans were left frustrated with the types of performances that once had Jose Mourinho tearing his hair out.

Zinedine Zidane has expressed an appreciation for his compatriot and the appeal of Real's incumbent manager could provide the same allure that it did for Hazard.

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

Real Madrid open Pogba talks

Pogba himself even admitted back in March: "Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I've always said it is a dream club for every player."

There's no shortage of early evidence and now a report in The Sun has claimed that the wheels are finally in motion for Pogba to wear the famous white jersey.

The report explained: "The Spanish giants met with United officials last week when they were in London to complete the signing of Chelsea’s Eden Hazard."

"Florentino Perez will now weigh up whether to meet United’s £150million asking price for the France midfielder. Pogba is next on boss Zinedine Zidane’s hitlist — to play in a deeper role."

A very interesting development and it seems that Perez has the ability to make another massive signing, assuming he bows down to United's expensive demands.

Numerous reports have suggested that Real prefer a move for Christian Eriksen - who openly wants to leave Tottenham - but that Zidane much prefers the option of Pogba. 

FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-REAL-MADRID-MAN UTD

It would be a huge statement of intent for Los Blancos to get their hands on another 'Galactico' and most United fans would probably green-light the move if £150 million was on the table.

There can be little doubting that Pogba is world-class on his day, but the midfielder's susceptibility to being so inconsistent has seen many of the supporters turn their back on him.

Therefore, perhaps a move to Real Madrid could in everyone's best interest and clearly Real are already doing all they can to make it happen.

Man Utd fans: Would you be happy to see Pogba leave? Have your say in the comments section below.

