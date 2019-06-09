Towards the end of last month, the news broke that Premier League club Newcastle United could be the recipients of a whopping £350 million takeover.

The investment group of Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan claimed that Mike Ashley, who's owned Newcastle since 2007, was in talks to sell the club to them.

Sheikh Khaled, related to Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, is a multi-billionaire and even put in a £2 billion takeover bid for Liverpool last year.

Despite nothing being confirmed yet, it was recently reported that Khaled already had his own managerial targets for the Magpies and one name on that list is Jose Mourinho.

The self-proclaimed "Special One" is used to managing the world's most elite clubs but he appears to have a serious interest in becoming the boss at Newcastle Utd.

Will Mourinho be the next Newcastle manager?

According to The Mirror, 56-year-old Mourinho is aware of the interest from Sheikh Khaled and isn't ruling out a deal to replace Rafael Benitez as Newcastle manager.

They've reported that the Portuguese coach is ready to talk to the club's potential new owner and has told friends it's a job he would "seriously consider".

Mourinho's CV speaks for itself, and the last five clubs he's managed have been huge ones - Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

However, he's had a soft spot for Geordies ever since working alongside his mentor; the late Sir Bobby Robson, at Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona in the 1990s.

Sir Bobby is a Newcastle icon and as recently as last summer, Mourinho said: "I like to go there (St James' Park). I like the feeling of going to Mr Robson’s home.

"I like that feeling. I like the stadium. I like the atmosphere. They are a good, enthusiastic crowd. I like the Geordies.”

The Mirror's report also claims Mourinho sees Newcastle as a club that isn't "among the elite" but one which has the "potential to eventually compete for trophies".

What about Rafa Benitez?

Benitez has been in charge at St James' Park since March 2016 and helped the club bounce straight back up to the Premier League after relegation in the 2015-16 campaign.

Since then, the 59-year-old Spaniard has kept the Magpies safe from relegation for two seasons running, leading them to tenth and 13th-place finishes respectively.

The fan-favourite has been widely praised for what he's achieved given the lack of transfer funds but his contract expires this summer and he's yet to commit to the club.

Meanwhile, Mourinho's been out of work since getting sacked by Man United in December and many people feel his pragmatic tactics may be outdated in the modern game.

That said, the arrival of the two-time Champions League winning manager coupled with Sheikh Khaled's takeover cold result in Newcastle being a major force in English football once again.

What are YOUR thoughts on Mourinho potentially becoming Newcastle manager? Do YOU think he should replace Benitez? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!