Cristiano Ronaldo has been enjoying life on Portugal duties this summer.

With the UEFA Nations League being played on home soil, it gave him another chance to win silverware with his country, having already captured the European Championships in 2016.

Sure, the new accolade doesn't compare to the major title from three years ago, but you wouldn't have known based on Ronaldo's performance against Switzerland.

There were shades of his World Cup hat-trick from last summer when he smashed in three goals, one of which came from a brilliant free-kick.

As a result, Portugal are now 90 minutes from lifting the trophy and the Netherlands - fresh from beating England in extra time - are the only team standing in their way.

Ronaldo on Nations League duties

No doubt Ronaldo has been doubling his efforts in training to ensure there are no slip-ups, but the 34-year-old has still kept one eye on the supporters around him.

That's because a truly heartwarming video emerged over the weekend that showed Ronaldo taking time out for a young supporter who is suffering from leukemia.

The Portugal squad were holding a light training session at the Estadio do Bessa in Porto and after completing the day's work, hopped on the team bus to travel back to the hotel.

Ronaldo's brilliant gesture for fan

However, Ronaldo made sure that the team bus made a brief stop, having seen that young fan Eduardo Moreira was holding a sign saying: "Cristiano, give me a hug."

According to Portuguese outlet Flash, Ronaldo demanded that the bus came to a complete halt and that Moreira was able to join him onboard with the help of security guards.

Ronaldo happily posed with the youngster who has been battling illness for 10 years and it's a memory that will live with him forever. Take a look at the full video down below:

If that doesn't bring a smile to your face, we don't know what will.

The Portuguese superstar is always a class act when it comes to fans in an unfortunate situation and has a long history of contributing to charitable organisations.

In 2017, he auctioned one of his Ballon d'Or trophies for £600,000 and sent all the proceeds to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Ronaldo has also made generous donations to charities helping Syrian refugees, as well as giving £5 million to help those affected by the earthquake in Nepal in 2015.

It's gestures like these that saw Ronaldo named the world's most charitable sportsperson four years ago. He explained back in 2013 that his father played a massive role in this approach.

"My father always taught me that when you help other people, then God will give you double," Ronaldo explained, according to ESPN.

"And that's what has really happened to me. When I have helped other people who are in need, God has helped me more."

Do you think Ronaldo is the best player in the world? Have your say in the comments section below.

