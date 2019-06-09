Football

James.

Video of Daniel James getting a new dog is going viral

Manchester United have announced their first signing of the summer in Daniel James.

The 21-year-old Welshman has signed for a fee thought to be in the region of £18 million.

It represents the first arrival of this new transfer market era for United, as they seek young British talent.

Fans couldn’t be blamed if they didn’t know too much about James. After all, he’s only really played one professional season at Swansea.

They would have, no doubt, seen his incredible FA Cup goal against Brentford last season where he ran the length of the pitch with the ball to score.

But what’s he like as a person?

Well, he’s got a pretty soft heart if one video is anything to go by.

A heartwarming video of James being given a new dog is going viral.

p1dctj093rvv11918eji1000eoed.jpg

The video, taken by James’ girlfriend (presumably), shows James being surprised on his birthday with a new puppy.

And his reaction is one of pure joy.

Take a look:

Wonder if he’s created an Instagram account for the dog, much like his Man Utd teammate Alexis Sanchez.

Supporters will just be hoping James performs a bit better than Sanchez on the pitch.

One man that believes James will be a success at Old Trafford is his Wales manager and United legend Ryan Giggs.

Wales v Slovakia - UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifier

“I know the United fans will get behind him and enjoy watching him. It’s fantastic for everyone I think – for Dan, for Manchester United, and it’s a good deal for Swansea as well,” Giggs said.

“It’s the biggest club in the world so my message to him is enjoy the challenge, don’t be anyone else, and you’ll be fine.

"United are getting an exciting and fantastic player.”

