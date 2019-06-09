Gareth Bale seemingly has no future at Real Madrid.

After six years at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos are looking to offload the former Tottenham man and recoup as much as possible of the £90 million they paid for him in 2013.

Bale made 29 appearances in La Liga last season, but lasted the full 90 minutes in only six of those outings.

While injuries have plagued much of the Welshman's time in the Spanish capital, his lack of game time in recent months has had little to do with his physical condition.

Zinedine Zidane has made it clear Bale won’t be a key part of his plans for the 2019-20 campaign, even suggesting the player doesn’t “fit” into the team he wants to rebuild.

Following Madrid’s final match of the season against Real Betis, which ended in a 2-0 home defeat, the 46-year-old said, per the Guardian: “It is true, I did not [give Bale a farewell game]. If I had another substitute to make, I would not have done anything different.

“But I have to look at the day-to-day, and make decisions. And when there is something I do not like, or does not fit for me, I must do what I think best. It might be difficult for the player.

“We cannot forget all he has done here, but I must live in the present, think of the future. We will see [if Bale continues]. I don't know what will happen, truthfully.”

Madrid are desperate to ditch the £480,000-a-week star having already spent close to £230 million on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo.

Bale insists he wants to stay and fight for his place under Zidane, though his stance hasn’t curbed the interest in his services.

While Tottenham and Manchester United have both refused to meet Madrid’s £75 million asking price, the latter has opted for a different approach to land the 29-year-old.

The Red Devils are prepared to take Bale on a season-long loan with the option to activate a 12-month extension, per the Mirror.

United are willing to pay a sizeable loan fee upfront in addition to his enormous wages, which would save Madrid at least £50 million over the course of the next two seasons.

Even with fellow Welsh winger Daniel James recently added to the books at Old Trafford, Bale’s signing would represent a serious statement of intent.

However, Alexis Sanchez might serve as a cautionary example of what can happen to big-money signings, permanent or otherwise.

