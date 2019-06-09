Football

Manchester United to give David de Gea £20m if he leaves for PSG this summer

It’s the start of a new era at Manchester United.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, the Red Devils need to somehow close the 32-point gap between them and Manchester City from last season.

To do so, the club are looking to bring in young and exciting British talent.

Daniel James is the first through the door and there will no doubt be plenty more.

But they're also having a clearout.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, while Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia have left the club at the end of their contracts.

Meanwhile, David de Gea might also be on his way out.

The goalkeeper has just one year left on his contract and has attracted the interest of Paris Saint-Germain.

And it seems United are rather keen to offload him this summer, rather than lose him on a free transfer in 12 months time.

In fact, according to The Sun, United are so keen for him to leave this summer that the club are willing to pay him £20 million to do so.

They will accept a bid between £60m and £75m for the four-time Player of the Year from the French champions.

But De Gea needs some convincing because he knows that he can command crazy wages if there is no transfer fee next summer.

PSG are currently on the lookout for a goalkeeper after Gianluigi Buffon left the club this week at the end of his contract.

If they can’t get De Gea this summer, they will turn their attention to Hugo Lloris, who could be tempted with a move to his native country.

