Italy made it three wins from three in their European 2020 qualifying campaign as they comfortably defeated Greece on Saturday night.

The Italians scored three first half goals in 10 minutes to take the game away from the hosts.

They opened the scoring through Nicolo Barella after 23 minutes.

Andrea Belotti did some great work down the left hand side and his pull back was converted by the Cagliari midfielder.

Lorenzo Insigne doubled the away side's advantage seven minutes later, curling the ball delightfully past Vasilios Barkas.

And Leonardo Bonucci made it three in the 33rd minute as he headed home from a well worked corner.

Barella may have got his name on the score sheet but he had a frustrating start to the game.

And, unfortunately for one ballboy, he felt the full force of Barella's anger.

After his cross came off him and went out for a goal-kick, the 22-year-old hit the ball as hard he could towards the crowd.

And it connected with a ballboy's face.

You can watch a video of the incident below:

Ouch! That has got to hurt.

All credit to the ballboy. Although he was knocked down from the incident, he managed to get up just seconds later and didn't look as if he had been hurt.

And credit to Barella for realising his mistake and making sure the youngster was alright.

Ironically, it was Barella who managed to break the deadlock just four minutes later.

He spoke to the media after the game and praised Belotti for the work he put in to create his goal.

“I thank Gallo (Andrea Belotti) for that wonderful pass," he told Rai Sport, per FootballItalia.

"I wanted to score more goals for Cagliari this season, but I’m happy to have saved them up for the National team.

“We keep the ball for long periods, so it’s harder for the opposition to score against us. We also have defenders who know each other well and that makes us even tougher to break down.

“Jorginho and Verratti are two phenomenons. Anyone who plays with them will inevitably do well. I got a bit angry with myself because I missed the chance for a second goal.

“This was a great performance, but we are already thinking about Bosnia on Tuesday and will give our all to win every game.”

Italy are now top of Group J, three points clear of Finland.

Greece are now in third with four points.