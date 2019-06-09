UFC produced an absolutely stacked card in Chicago for UFC 238 last night, but despite two title fights being on the show, there was always going to be one fight that shone over everything else.

The man with the most wins in UFC history, Donald Cerrone, recently stepped down to the lightweight division and after two wins in a row has shot up the rankings to number four.

A significant road block was placed in his way though if he wanted to pick up his third win in a row though, in the form of Tony Ferguson.

'El Cucuy' was on a winning streak of his own - 11 fights to be exact - and a victory over 'Cowboy' would've surely guaranteed him a future shot at the lightweight championship of the world.

In the early exchanges Cerrone actually landed a few nice punches, but it was mostly Ferguson controlling the tempo of the fight.

His power and movement was too much for Cerrone to handle at times, but the end of round two saw a controversial moment ensue.

Ferguson struck Cerrone after the bell sounded with a strong right hand, and that was the last punch we saw in the fight.

As the two fighters were readying for the third round, Cerrone blew his broken nose and suddenly his right eye completely swelled shut.

There was no way he could continue and the cageside doctors did the right thing and called the fight off before Cerrone could get hurt even more, giving Ferguson the TKO win.

Explaining the bizarre ending to the bout, Cerrone apologized to the Chicago fans and explained that he just needed some air.

“Man, I just wanted to keep fighting," Cowboy said, per MMA Junkie.

"I was just asking, ‘Can you just push the air back down?’ You’re right, I shouldn’t have blown my nose. I’m a veteran, I’m old school, and I should’ve known that. But I did, and I humbly couldn’t finish the fight, and I apologize.”

This probably won't affect Cerrone's ranking in the 155 division, but for Ferguson it surely guarantees him a shot at the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier's unification bout in September.

Ferguson v Khabib has been made countless of times but fell through every single time, but maybe we can finally see it happen in early 2020.