This time last week, Liverpool players were getting ready to show off their Champions League trophy to 750,000 fans in the city centre.

Meanwhile, one person who was sat in the Liverpool end at the Wanda Metropolitano was just getting released from prison.

Kinsey Wolanski decided to run from the stands onto the pitch in a black swimsuit promoting her boyfriend’s porn site.

Experts have estimated that the prank was worth €6.9 million, with Kinsey’s Instagram account now having more than 2 million followers and her boyfriend’s website passing 32 million registrations.

“After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can’t buy that kind of publicity,” she said.

“Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don’t think I did anyone any harm, it was just a bit of fun.”

But Kinsey got more than she bargained for.

After the match, she also received a couple of messages from victorious Liverpool players.

“I’m not revealing any names, but a couple of the Liverpool players did send me private flirty messages after I streaked the game,” Kinsey revealed.

“One sent some heart emojis and the other one a message saying, ‘I saw you at the game’.

“I honestly didn’t even know who they were until I clicked on their profiles. I didn’t respond though as I already have a boyfriend.”

Cheeky.

But this probably won't be the last time we see the 22-year-old streak at a sporting event. That's because she plans on doing again in the bid to retire by the age of 30.

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that.

“I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile."