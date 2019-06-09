Football

Zinedine Zidane will not hesitate to sell Gareth Bale.

Real Madrid will have to make €300 million in player sales to comply with Financial Fair Play

Real Madrid mean business this summer.

After a quite disastrous campaign, Zinedine Zidane has been given licence to spend almost at will to improve his side.

And he has done just that.

18-year-old wonder-kid Rodrygo Goes will join the club this summer in a €45 million deal.

Eder Militao was Zidane's first signing as the defender completed a €50m move.

Luka Jovic (€60m) and Eden Hazard (€100m + €50m in add-ons) have also already moved to the club.

But Real Madrid are not done yet.

Ferland Mendy looks set to complete a big money move to the club, while Los Blancos are also targeting another 'Galactico' signing, with Christian Eriksen or Paul Pogba in the frame.

That means Real Madrid's spending this summer to over €400m.

And, as a result, there will have to be departures this summer.

Real Madrid want Gareth Bale to leave this summer

That's not because Zidane wants players to leave - it's because they have to comply with financial fair play.

AS report that €300m will have to be raised so they aren't sanctioned by UEFA.

A large chunk of that will come by selling James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and Mateo Kovacic.

Bale is reportedly happy at Real Madrid and does not want to leave, but the club may feel it it necessary to force him out.

Isco and Gareth Bale could both be sold for big money

All three are believed to not want to leave if that means they will take a pay cut - meaning shifting the trio could prove difficult.

Isco's future at the club is also in doubt, while former wonder-kid Martin Ødegaard may also be sold.

If Real Madrid are struggling to raise the amount required, we could potentially see some shock exits this summer.

Could the likes of Marcelo, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos be casualties this summer? Only time will tell.

