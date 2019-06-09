Football

Robertson.

Image of Andy Robertson with a 'parrot on his shoulder' has gone viral

What a signing Andy Robertson has proven to be for Liverpool.

After Hull City’s relegation during the 2016/17 season, the Reds snapped up the left-back for just £8 million.

With Kevin Stewart moving in the opposite direction for a similar price, it was effectively a straight swap.

It may have taken a few months for the Scot to get up to speed with Jurgen Klopp’s methods but, since he has, he hasn’t looked back.

Left-back Robertson, along with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, were pivotal in Liverpool racking up 97 points and winning the Champions League.

Robertson registered 11 assists last season in the Premier League and has established himself as one of the best left-backs in world football.

He’s now also captain of his country.

He was on captaincy duty on Saturday night helping Scotland beat Cyprus 2-1, scoring a screamer to open the scoring in the process.

And there’s also a rather funny picture of him before kick-off that has gone viral.

Robertson was stood next to goalkeeper David Marshall, who had his arm on his shoulder.

But fans noticed that the colour of Marshall’s gloves looked a lot like a parrot.

Twitter user Martin Scott Clunes noticed this and tweeted: ‘For a brief moment I thought “Why’s Andy Robertson got a Parrot on his shoulder?”’

Brilliant.

His tweet has received more than 5,000 retweets and almost 35,000 likes.

After his success in Europe with Liverpool, Robertson is now hoping to lead Scotland to their own success.

“Once you get a feeling for trophies and going far in European tournaments with your club then you want to replicate that with your country,” he said earlier this week.

“Us qualifying for a major tournament would be a huge step in that direction but we know how hard that will be and what’s required to make it a reality.

Scotland v Cyprus - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

“I can’t tell you how we’ll feel until we do it but hopefully you’re asking me next year when we have completed that qualification.

“Sitting here when qualification has not yet happened, I can say it would be a very proud moment and up there with my biggest achievements to date but I’ll be in a better place to answer that when hopefully it happens.

“Right now I can only keep that thought in my head to drive us forward.”

With a little parrot on his shoulder, anything is possible.

