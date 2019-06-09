Manchester United fans are hoping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will lead a major rebuild of his squad this summer.

The Norwegian sparked a short-lived resurgence at Old Trafford when he arrived last December, giving supporters hope of pulling a forgettable season out of the fire.

But it would only get worse for the Red Devils after a run of 14 wins in 17 outings came to an abrupt end in March.

United avoided defeat in just four of their last 12 matches of the campaign, which saw them crash out of the Champions League quarter-finals and finish sixth in the Premier League.

In response, Solskjaer has made no secret of his plans to chop and change the squad ahead of next season.

United have released no less than 15 players during the four weeks since the final day of the season, presumably to make way for an influx of new signings.

While a host of big names are being linked with moves to the red half of Manchester, Wayne Rooney feels the recent signing of Swansea’s Daniel James should set the tone for any future summer deals.

Speaking on BBC Five Live's Sportsweek show via Goal, the DC United striker said: "For Ole, the first thing he's got to do is try and build the squad.

“I don't think bringing one or two players in for over £100 million is going to really help with the squad and with the players who are there.

“I think he needs to try and look at maybe five or six players who have got potential to be top players but you're not spending £120-130 million on these players.

“I think you're spending £30-40 million and then you're trying to improve them, which will also give you longevity out of the players and allow you to build a squad around the five or six new players who come in plus a few of the players who are still there.

“You could bring three players in - you could bring in Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and [Lionel] Messi, or Gareth Bale for instance - and it's going to cost you £300-350 million.

“You'd get maybe two years out of Ronaldo, a couple of years out of Ramos and then you've written that money off.

“The club needs to rebuild with younger players. But obviously they need to be good enough and allow the managers to improve them.”

Rooney also admitted United fans won’t be expecting to compete for major honours next season yet stressed the importance of giving Solskjaer time to craft his own team.

