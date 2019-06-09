The heavyweight fight most UFC fans were expecting to happen in 2019 is officially not happening.

After coming face-to-face with each other following UFC 226, Brock Lesnar and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was the planned super-fight for the future.

But with Dana White confirming Lesnar's retirement from UFC a few weeks back, that is now off the table and Cormier will next defend against former champion Stipe Miocic instead in August.

Speculation was rife as to why Lesnar would choose to make a decision like that, and some attributed it to how the UFC was moving forward with its business.

UFC pay-per-views in the United States are now sold directly through ESPN+ which means a new model, and according to Dave Meltzer, Lesnar wanted a flat pay-per-view fee to accomodate any potential drop in earnings from his past fights.

White spoke to ESPN's Brett Okamoto this weekend, and on the subject of Lesnar, White revealed the reason why Lesnar retired from MMA competition and it's exactly why you'd think.

'[ESPN is] not why Brock Lesnar didn't fight," said White, per WrestlingInc.

"Brock Lesnar got a better deal is basically what happened for Brock."

White's comments would seemingly coincide with the face that shortly after he told the world Lesnar had 'retired', he returned to WWE to win the Money In The Bank briefcase and took another big Saudi Arabian payday last Friday for a few minutes work.

That's a lot easier than training for actual sporting competition and he would have to undergo a rigorous camp and much training for a bout against Cormier.

In what must have been the first time in a while, Lesnar appeared on three straight episodes of Monday Night Raw and seemed to be having a lot of fun in the process, showing signs of the personality he had before he left WWE for the first time in 2004.

And if the rumours are true that FOX want Lesnar on their network for when SmackDown moves in October, then we could be seeing a lot more of Brock in the near future as opposed to his few appearances a year.