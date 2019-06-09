England have beaten Switzerland on penalties to finish third in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League.

Gareth Southgate made seven changes from the side that lost to the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli were restored to the starting line-up, while the likes of John Stones, Jadon Sancho and Ross Barkley dropped to the bench.

Switzerland had a game-plan of pressing England high up the pitch but Southgate's men were coping with it well in the early stages.

And they created the first chance after just a few minutes, with Harry Kane hitting the bar with a delightful chip.

Raheem Sterling then had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the 14th minute, but his tame effort when one-on-one with Yann Sommer was easily saved.

And the Manchester City forward had another chance just before the half hour mark but he failed to make any contact on a dangerous Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

England missed another guilt-edge chance a few minutes later when Alli's header from close range flew over the bar.

Switzerland still looked dangerous in attack and could have taken the lead themselves, but Harry Maguire recovered well to block Haris Seferovic's cross.

With 20 minutes remaining, it was still England that looked the more likely team to bag the winner.

They had yet another chance when Alli set Sterling away, but his poor touch ruined the opportunity and allowed Switzerland to recover.

England thought they had made the breakthrough with seven minutes remaining.

Alli's header cannoned off the bar and fell to Callum Wilson, who applied the finishing touch.

But the referee went to VAR and the goal was overturned for a foul by Wilson in the build-up.

Watch the incident below:

In the end, England could have no complaints as Wilson clearly hauled down Manuel Akanji in the build up.

Neither side could find a goal in normal time and so the game went to extra-time.

Sterling was presented with two more chances at the start of extra-time, but yet again he could not find a finishing touch.

Minutes later Sommer then produced a stunning double save to deny Alli and then Sterling.

With time fast running out, Sterling was brought down just outside the box.

He brushed himself down and took the resulting free-kick, only to see it cannon off the bar and away to safety.

The game went to penalties and Pickford would go on to be the hero for England.

He stepped up to take England's fifth penalty and scored a cracker:

And he then saved from Josip Drmic in sudden death to win it for his side.

England have now achieved their highest finish in an international tournament since 1966.