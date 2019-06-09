Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed a start vs Switzerland.

Martin Tyler questioned whether Trent Alexander-Arnold was good enough for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold will remember the 2018/19 season for the rest of his career.

The English right-back grew from exciting youngster to one of the world's finest defenders and also lifted the Champions League trophy with Liverpool.

In the Premier League, Alexander-Arnold delivered 12 assists in his 29 appearances and also produced two more in the memorable 4-0 win over Barcelona at Anfield.

Given his rise to superstardom, most England fans want Alexander-Arnold starting on a regular basis over Kyle Walker.

The Manchester City man has struggled for form with the Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup and was dropped today after his lacklustre performance in the 3-1 defeat to Holland.

Alexander-Arnold was handed the opportunity to shine alongside his club colleague Joe Gomez against Switzerland and his crossing was brilliant all day.

The 20-year-old also looked pretty solid in defence, but commentator Martin Tyler genuinely questioned during the game whether he was good enough to play in a back four for England.

Tyler said: “Is Trent Alexander-Arnold good enough defensively to play international football at RB in a four?”

Really, Martin?

Even if Liverpool are your most hated team, there is no denying that Alexander-Arnold is ready to be England's right-back for the next decade - and the rest.

He is more than good enough, plain and simple.

At one point in extra-time, Gary Neville even stated that teams may start 'man-marking' Alexander-Arnold due to his exceptional delivery from out wide.

Pretty much every chance England created against the Swiss came courtesy of the Merseysider's right boot.

The Three Lions went on to beat Switzerland on penalties to claim third place in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

England finished third in the UEFA Nations League

Jordan Pickford saved Josip Drmic's penalty after scoring one himself.

The future is still looking bright for Gareth Southgate's men.

