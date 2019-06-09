Football

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco appears to be on the cusp of a move to Arsenal.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with the Gunners on a number of occasions in the past and nearly made the move to the Premier League in January.

However, Unai Emery's side were unwilling to pay the £30m transfer fee to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

They instead brought in Denis Suarez on loan from Barcelona, a move which didn't exactly go to plan.

Carrasco confirmed in an interview with Spanish publication Sport that 'negotiations are going well' in regards to a move to north London.

"Negotiations are going well," Carrasco said. "I am aware that I am an important player for the team but I hope they let me leave.

"From a personal and family point of view, I would like to return to Europe."

Carrasco added: "The Premier League is more physical, but there are also a lot of spaces to run into."

The former Atletico Madrid man would be an exciting signing for the Gunners, especially as they desperately need a quick, direct winger.

Carrasco in action vs Cyprus

Carrasco's career stalled a bit in Spain, but he has been brilliant out in China and is a regular in Roberto Martinez's Belgium squads.

He memorably scored in the 2016 Champions League final versus Real Madrid and is a world-class talent on his day.

Carrasco is also capable of playing as a wing-back, which would be useful for Emery is he persists with playing three at the back.

Do you think Carrasco would be a good signing for Arsenal? Let us know in the comment box below.

