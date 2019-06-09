Tony Ferguson solidified his claims as being the number two ranked lightweight in the UFC by defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 238.

Despite it being a doctors stoppage which forced Cerrone to accept defeat, Ferguson was the one that administered the brutal punishment that broke Cowboy's nose, which in turn caused his eye to swell up completely.

Nevertheless Ferguson extended his winning streak to 12 fights and if it wasn't for Dustin Poirier winning the interim lightweight championship, he would surely be next in-line to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Russian champion's suspension expires next month, and will fight Poirier this coming September in Abu Dhabi to unify the division.

After that is all said and done, Ferguson really should be the number-one contender to whoever comes away from the Middle East with both belts.

Ferguson against Khabib has been made no less than four times, and every single time the plug has been pulled, due to injuries and illness.

What's even juicier now is that 'El Cucuy' got into a slanging match with Khabib's agent, Ali Abdelaziz, with Abdelaziz telling Ferguson to 'do something about it' in regards to his threats.

Speaking after his victory over Cerrone last night, Ferguson targeted Khabib whilst also saying he would accept a bout next against the real money-spinner of MMA.

“If Dustin Poirier don’t do it, I’m going to do it,” Ferguson said about defeating Khabib, per MMA Fighting.

“Tiramisu [Nurmagomedov] needs an ass whooping. He needs two to the stomach from me.

"If it’s McNuggets [Conor McGregor] for a money fight or whatever. He’s an athlete, too. I know the division misses him inside here. I’m pretty sure he misses the fight game, too.

“I want to keep winning. What sounds better than 12 [wins in a row]? 13 - but it sounds a hell of a lot better with a title shot in that 13th victory.”

There will be no arguments from anyone when it comes to Ferguson deserving a shot at the title, and the UFC would be silly not to let him face the winner of Nurmagomedov and Poirier, potentially in December or early 2020.

But there is the obvious appeal of McGregor, and if he decides to return to the Octagon anytime soon, Notorious versus Ferguson would make big, big money for all involved.