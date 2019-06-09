England have finished third in the UEFA Nations League.

The Three Lions were by far the better team against Switzerland but spurned multiple chances to win the game in regulation time.

But Jordan Pickford stepped up and was the hero in the penalty shootout.

After eight consecutive penalties were scored, Pickford stepped up and lashed home England's fifth spot-kick.

He then saved Josip Drmic's penalty in sudden death to give the Three Lions the victory.

While Pickford will take the plaudits, it was Trent Alexander-Arnold who was by far the best player of the pitch.

The Liverpool youngster was absolutely superb on the day.

He was solid defensively, while he was England's most threatening player in attack.

Alexander-Arnold has built a reputation for having an incredible cross and that trait was on show once again today.

He made 18 crosses during the 120 minutes.

England created 11 chances in the game, with Alexander-Arnold creating seven of those.

According to Whoscored.com, he made two interceptions, one clearance and was given a 7.55 rating.

His performance was so impressive that Gary Lineker took to Twitter to sing his praises.

"Every time I see Alexander-Arnold play he’s pretty much the best player on the pitch. Same again today, by a distance. What a thrilling talent," he wrote.

He's not wrong.

This is not the first time the former England forward has praised Alexander-Arnold.

Last month, Lineker predicted how the Liverpool born defender will go on to captain both club and country in his career.

Both Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp were full of praise for Alexander-Arnold as well.

Redknapp said, per Sky Sports: "Trent’s crossing is the reason you have to put him in the team, time and time again he puts it on people’s head.

"That’s what you want from a modern full-back. He whips it in with such pace and a great flight – it’s phenomenal – and players are getting in the box to get on the end of it.”

And Carragher added: "The stand out was Trent coming in, he will be the big winner from today going forward in future squads."