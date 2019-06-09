Football

Manchester United are set to offer Jesse Lingard a new deal that would see him earn £130,000 a week. 

The England midfielder still has two years left on his current contract, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants to nail down his most important players. 

Despite finishing the season just five goals from 36 appearances, the Red Devils are going to offer him a 25% wage increase. 

Lingard will see his weekly earnings rise from £100,000 to £130,000, per The Sun

They also report that because the 26-year-old has been at Man United since the age of seven, the club are expecting no complications while sorting out his new deal. 

Even with a 25% increase, Lingard will still be far behind United's top earners anyway. 

Alexis Sanchez is believed to be on a basic wage of £350,000-per-week, while Paul Pogba earns £290,000. 

Anthony Martial, David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku also have weekly wages of £200,000 and above, making them the top five earners at Old Trafford. 

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CARDIFF

Arguably, very few players at United have really justified their wages recently. 

Despite a short-lived resurgence when Solskjaer first took over from Jose Mourinho in December, results have been pretty poor. 

The Red Devils finished this season sixth in the Premier League and also ended the campaign trophyless.  

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN UTD-BARCELONA

Still, Solskjaer has seen enough in Lingard to offer him a new deal. But while the midfielder is close to signing, De Gea's future is far from resolved. 

The goalkeeper's contract expires in 12 months time and The Sun are reporting that Paris Saint-Germain could make a move for him this summer. 

The French champions see him as the ideal replacement for Gianluigi Buffon, who left Paris at the end of this season. 

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

But with Solskjaer hoping to take Man United back to the top next season, he will be very reluctant to see De Gea go. 

