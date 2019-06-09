Philippe Coutinho's dream move to Barcelona has turned into a nightmare.

Eighteen months ago the Brazil international left Liverpool for £142m in search of silverware and glory.

In that time he's won La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana, so you could say he made the right decision.

But poor performances have plagued his time at the Camp Nou and Barcelona recently decided he no longer has a future with them.

The final straw came after the 4-0 defeat against Liverpool in May, which saw Barca crash out of the Champions League in the semi-finals.

Coutinho was awful at Anfield and the following day reports emerged stating that Coutinho was to be sold.

It's also claimed that the feeling is mutual, with Coutinho interested in returning to the Premier League with Liverpool, Manchester United or Chelsea.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been touted as suitors.

However, it sounds like no one actually wants Coutinho after Mundo Deportivo reported that Barcelona have received zero offers for the 26-year-old. Zero.

It's been over a month since the Blaugrana lost to Liverpool and Coutinho was put up for sale, but manager Ernesto Valverde hasn't taken any calls.

How embarrassing.

No one is interested at the moment and now it's a wonder where exactly Coutinho will go. Barcelona may end up having to keep him.

Watching Liverpool win the Champions League will have hurt the Brazilian, who will surely be regretting his decision to leave in January 2018.

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner certainly thinks he does.

"I have only good things to say about Philippe," said Werner recently, "but I think he left Liverpool because he wanted to play for one of the two big Spanish clubs.

"We tried to convince him that we had the club moving in the right direction and that he could experience big Champions League occasions by staying at Liverpool.

"I think he probably regrets his decision."