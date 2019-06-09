Rafael Nadal secured his 12th French Open title with a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win over Dominic Thiem on Sunday afternoon.

The two finalists were well matched early on, playing one of the best opening sets in Grand Slam memory, before the Spaniard eventually took over in the third set.

Nadal's latest triumph means he has now won the French Open three times in a row - and his dominance since 2005 is absolutely staggering.

He has won 12 of the last 15 tournaments in Paris, missing out only in 2009, 2015 and 2016.

But breaking his record down into just wins and losses makes it even more impressive.

At Roland-Garros, Nadal is 93-2 - losing only to Novak Djokovic and Robin Soderling over the last 15 years.

He also withdrew from the tournament through injury in 2016, but that does not count as an official loss on his record.

At the French Open, the Spaniard has a win percentage of 98%. Considering it's a Grand Slam competition, that is frankly ridiculous.

His dominance on a clay court was clear to see in Sunday's final.

Nadal, now 33, made light work of Thiem, who's seven years younger. But there's still plenty of life left in the reigning champion.

In the third set, he produced arguably the best shot of the entire tournament with a drop shot volley that went over the net, before bouncing back towards him. It left Thiem helpless.

Check it out below.

Absolutely outrageous. Speaking after the match, Nadal showed that he's class off the court too, by sending a message to the man he beat for the second year in a row.

"First thing I want to say is congrats to Dominic. I feel sorry - he deserves it," the 33-year-old said.

"He has absolute intensity and passion for this sport. He's such a hard worker. I wish him all the best for the future.

"I can't explain what I've achieved and how I feel. It's a dream.

"To play for the first time in 2005 - I never thought in 2019 I'd still be here. It's an incredible moment and very special for me."

Nadal has been unbeatable on clay for the last 14 years and to hold a record of 93-2, with 12 French Open titles to his name, arguably makes him one of the greatest sportsmen ever.