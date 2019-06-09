Sebastian Vettel has lost the Canadian Grand Prix in very controversial fashion.

The German driver crossed the line first in Montreal, but will have to settle for second place after a five-second penalty saw Lewis Hamilton win yet another race.

Vettel's penalty has been the centre of controversy and you can view the incident below.

He couldn't exactly do much about it, could he?

After the incident, Vettel said: "You need to be an absolute blind man to think you can go to the grass and control your car. I was lucky that I didn’t hit the wall. Where the hell was I supposed to go? This is not fair."

The German was understandably angry and opted to actually switch the boards around on the cars, placing the number one next to his Ferrari vehicle.

Well, you certainly don't see that every day.

And to top it off, Vettel also kept his foot on P1 after the race.

However, the German did show some respect towards Hamilton on the finishing podium, stating that the fans should not boo him despite the controversy.

Vettel said: "The people shouldn't boo at Lewis... I really enjoyed the race and the crowd. Lewis was a bit faster, but we were able to keep him behind. Ask the people what they think."

