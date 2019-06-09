Sponsored by William Hill

Portugal win the UEFA Nations League with 1-0 victory against the Netherlands

Portugal have won the UEFA Nations League after beating the Netherlands 1-0 in Sunday's final.

Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes was the match-winner for his country, with Cristiano Ronaldo having a quiet game by his usual standards.

Guedes' goal came in the 60th minute after the 22-year-old played a neat one-two with Bernardo Silva and fired past Jasper Cillessen.

Cillessen arguably could have done better as he got a hand to Guedes' shot, but it proved too powerful to keep out.

Check out the goal below.

Portugal deserved their victory at the Estadio do Dragao as they dominated the opening 45 minutes and created more chances to score.

Holland looked stronger in the second period but were unable to find a way past Rui Patricio, who only had to make one real save.

Winning the UEFA Nations League adds to Portugal's triumph at Euro 2016, where Ronaldo was forced to go off injured and Eder scored a 109th-minute winner.

