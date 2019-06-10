Football

Bernardo Silva was named the UEFA Nations League POTT.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Bernardo Silva winning the Player of the Tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal lifted their second trophy together last night in Porto.

Fernando Santos' team won the first ever UEFA Nations League thanks to a hard fought 1-0 win over Holland.

It wasn't Ronaldo's best game, but he will have been pleased to have completed 90 minutes in a final with Portugal after his Euro 2016 disappointment.

While he lifted the trophy, he had to miss most of the game after being injured by Dimitri Payet.

On the pitch against Holland, Ronaldo was upstaged by Bernardo Silva, who turned in yet another magical performance and set up Goncalo Guedes' winning goal.

The Manchester City maestro was also named the Player of the Tournament after the game and footage of Ronaldo's reaction to it has done the rounds on social media.

While the other Portuguese players are patting Bernardo on the head and celebrating with him, Ronaldo just looks annoyed.

It almost looks as if he says 'no, no' at the start of the video.

Of course, the video could have been taken out of context, but it does look a tad suspicious.

Nevertheless, one of the greatest players to have graced the game has now won two major trophies on the international stage, two more than his arch rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo celebrates winning the Nations League

The Argentine has made it to four finals, but has lost in all of them.

Even more pressure will now be on Messi's shoulders at this summer's Copa America in Brazil.

If Argentina fail spectacularly - which they very well could - many will raise questions on who is the greatest out of Messi and Ronaldo.

The only thing you can say right now is the current crop of Portuguese players are far better than Argentina's and they will be strong contenders to win Euro 2020.

