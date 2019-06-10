Portugal made history on Sunday night as they won the first edition of the UEFA Nations League.

Goncalo Guedes' strike in the 60th minute separated the two sides, with the Netherlands struggling to create many chances.

It was an uncharacteristically quiet night for Cristiano Ronaldo, too, though he did have the privilege of being presented the trophy.

Ronaldo now has two international trophies to his name - two more than you know who - following Portugal's triumph at Euro 2016 three years ago.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old was named top goalscorer in the Nations League after his stunning hat-trick against Switzerland in the semi-finals.

He may be in his mid-30s, but Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down.

Winning the Nations League took Ronaldo's tally of trophies for club and country to 31. He's also won 21 out of 28 finals throughout his career.

He's become a serial winner and even in his 'worst season in 10 years' he managed to win three trophies - more than Lionel Messi - and two individual awards, not to mention scoring 31 goals.

Serie A winner

Serie A player of the year

Supercoppa Italiana winner

UEFA Nations League winner

UEFA Nations League top goalscorer

31 Goals

11 Assists

Some achievement that. Ronaldo may not be quite as good as he used to be, but the fact is he's still delivering silverware.

Ronaldo turns 35 next February and he insists he still has a lot to give, which should mean there's even more trophies to come.

"It's the preparation, my worth ethic," he said in a recent interview. "I still feel good despite being 34 years of age.

"The most important thing is your head, to feel motivated and happy, and to follow my path as a player, because I think I still have a lot to give and I feel very good."