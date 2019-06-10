Portugal won the inaugural UEFA Nations League last night thanks to a 1-0 win over Holland in Porto.

Valencia's Goncalo Guedes scored the only goal of the game, delivering Portugal's second major trophy in three years.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return for the final two games played a huge part in their win, but even the great man was overshadowed by his teammate Bernardo Silva.

The Manchester City man was named man of the match against Holland and was then awarded the Player of the Tournament accolade.

During the tournament, Bernardo created the most chances (16), completed the most take-ons (15), completed the most tackles (11) and provided the most assists for Portugal (2).

His final performance of the 2018/19 capped off one of the most remarkable years any footballer has experienced.

Bernardo won the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with City and was also named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Add in the Nations League crown and his Player of the Tournament award and you have a season that any player - even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - would be jealous of.

His personal statistics may not look amazing, 14 goals and 15 assists in 59 games, but what he offers both City and Portugal is simply astonishing.

One of the most fearsome players with the ball at his feet, a sensational passer, a scorer of crucial goals and a hard worker, Bernardo really is the complete package.

You can watch the 24-year-old's brilliant highlights against Holland below.

After the game, Jamie Redknapp in the Sky Sports studio said he believes Bernardo should be the new Man City captain after Vincent Company's departure.

It's one of the more sensible things he's said recently and it's safe to say Bernardo should also be a strong candidate for the Ballon d'Or as well.